Newcomers Criss Cross, Maverick clash in Spikers’ Turf Open Conference

MANILA: Newcomers Criss Cross and Maverick will make their debuts in the 2024 Spikers' Turf Open Conference on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. The King Crunchers will bank on veterans Ysay Marasigan, Kim Malabunga, and Vince Mangulabnan in the absence of ace spiker Marck Espejo in their 4 p.m. encounter with the Hard Hitters bannered by Razzel Palisoc and Jerome Cordez. Comebacking coach Tai Bundit is optimistic that his team will perform well, saying "my players are very good, they concentrate to train in the training and I will support them to be better players". Bundit also promised to help the King Crunchers win the Spikers' Turf championship. 'I have experience, I will do better in the men's team [in] Rebisco. Now I feel happy because my boss [is] really kind to me. Boss Jonathan [Ng] is really kind to me,' said the Thai coach. Maverick head coach Erickson Ramos, on the other hand, believes that the Hard Hitters can give the King Crunchers a good fight. 'There is a always a chance, it will de pend on how the players will perform and follow the system," said Ramos. Meanwhile, Savouge Aesthetics will battle VNS-Nasty in the other game at 6 p.m. Lorenz Senoron will lead the Spin Doctors while the Griffins will depend on Kennry Malinis and Wewe Medina. Source: Philippines News Agency