Newborn from Cebu City cleared of coronavirus in 2nd test

Mayor Edgardo Labella announced Wednesday that the newborn infant tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) has been cleared in a subsequent test.

“I am happy to announce that the newborn baby from Barangay Hipodromo found positive of coronavirus is now found to be negative. It means that the virus is gone from the baby’s system,” Labella said in Cebuano during a press conference on Wednesday.

Labella said the baby and the mother remain in a hospital here while Dr. Daisy Villa, chief of the Cebu City Health Department (CCHD) is closely monitoring their health conditions.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the Department of Health in Region 7, said this unique case “needs further validation on how transmission occurred since the mother tested negative.”

Meanwhile, Labella said the CCHD recorded 139 new Covid-19 patients in the city, bringing to 312 the total number of cases as of Wednesday.

Of the number, 123 are from the Cebu City Jail, nine from Barangay Labangon, three from Barangay Luz, and one each from C. Padilla, Kasambagan and Inayawan villages and the CCHD office.

In a press conference at his office, Labella said two of the cases in the city jail are personnel of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology who are now receiving treatment in an isolation facility Source: Philippines News Agency