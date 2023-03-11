Newborn found abandoned in Zambo Sibugay town

Domestic Affairs
admin

An elderly businessman found an abandoned newborn girl in a remote area of Zamboanga Sibugay province, a top police official said Saturday. Col. Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Norberto Benedicto, 80, found the baby girl in a banana plantation in Purok Paradise, Barangay Baluran, Tungawan town at about 5:50 p.m. Friday. Benedicto told the police that he was on his way home from his fishpond when he heard the baby's cries, prompting him to scour the place. Mallo said the baby girl is now under the care of the Tungawan Rural Health Unit. He has ordered an investigation to determine who abandoned the infant. The Revised Penal Code has corresponding fines and imprisonment provisions for abandoning minors.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

Zambo jails extend visiting hours for holiday season

admin

Duterte cites sacrifices, heroism of military, cops in Marawi

admin

﻿PH Army eyes more training activities with US Army Pacific

admin

Newborn found abandoned in Zambo Sibugay town

Domestic Affairs
admin

An elderly businessman found an abandoned newborn girl in a remote area of Zamboanga Sibugay province, a top police official said Saturday. Col. Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Norberto Benedicto, 80, found the baby girl in a banana plantation in Purok Paradise, Barangay Baluran, Tungawan town at about 5:50 p.m. Friday. Benedicto told the police that he was on his way home from his fishpond when he heard the baby's cries, prompting him to scour the place. Mallo said the baby girl is now under the care of the Tungawan Rural Health Unit. He has ordered an investigation to determine who abandoned the infant. The Revised Penal Code has corresponding fines and imprisonment provisions for abandoning minors.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related Posts

﻿PTFoMS chief, 3 others commissioned as Army reserve officers

admin

Thousands join indignation rally vs CPP-NPA-NDF in Soccsksargen

admin

﻿Comelec execs to meet on voter sign-up extension

admin