Newborn found abandoned in Zambo Sibugay town

An elderly businessman found an abandoned newborn girl in a remote area of Zamboanga Sibugay province, a top police official said Saturday. Col. Eduard Mallo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said Norberto Benedicto, 80, found the baby girl in a banana plantation in Purok Paradise, Barangay Baluran, Tungawan town at about 5:50 p.m. Friday. Benedicto told the police that he was on his way home from his fishpond when he heard the baby's cries, prompting him to scour the place. Mallo said the baby girl is now under the care of the Tungawan Rural Health Unit. He has ordered an investigation to determine who abandoned the infant. The Revised Penal Code has corresponding fines and imprisonment provisions for abandoning minors.

Source: Philippines News Agency