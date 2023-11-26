New Zealand squad tops adventure race in Biliran

New Zealand's Fear Youth ruled the La Routa Adventure Race - Eastern Visayas championship, besting 13 other teams in the 96-hour competition spread over four days in the island province of Biliran. Fear Youth, composed of 20-year-olds Dean Stewart, Josiah Murphy and Sophie Shallard, and 23-year-old Flynn Goodger, bested teams from Malaysia, Poland, India, and the Philippines in the Nov. 20 to 24 race that tested their stamina, wit, strength, and determination. The challenges included running, swimming, paddling, biking, and rappelling. The Nonstop Adventure team from Poland won in the Elite Category. The race was supported by the Department of Tourism (DOT) and the provincial government. Jason Garido, La Routa race organizer, said the province was chosen as this year's venue because it is insurgency-free and has suitable circumferential and cross-country roads. Athletes were able to explore the picturesque landscapes, waterfalls and rice terraces, dense forests, rugged mountains, small islands, and san dy beaches. 'Nature always has so many variables, the weather, difficulty in climate, and time. But as adventure racers, we always try to overcome,' Garido said. Heide Muller, chief executive officer of the Adventure Racing World Series, thanked the DOT for supporting the program. She said the race helped promote and market Biliran and the country as a go-to place for adventure-seekers. The winners will compete at the Adventure Racing World Series in Ecuador in November 2024. Source: Philippines News Agency