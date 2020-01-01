New Year revelries ‘peaceful’ in N. Mindanao

The Police Regional Office in Region 10 (PRO-10) has reported zero incident of firecracker-related injuries as well as indiscriminate firing during the New Year revelries.

This despite the seizure of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics by the various police units around Northern Mindanao, PRO-10 said in a statement on Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Rolando Anduyan, PRO-10 director, described the New Year celebration as "peaceful and injury-free," thanking the public for cooperating with authorities.

Anduyan, however, noted that PRO-10 recorded two cases of "illegal discharge of firearms" in Camiguin and in Bukidnon provinces, resulting in the seizure of two caliber .45 pistols and ammunition.

PRO-10 said the two suspects were all drunk during the incidents, and appropriate charges have been filed against them.

As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, PRO-10 said police in the region seized hundreds of illegal firecrackers in the Misamis Oriental towns of Opol, Villanueva, Manticao, and Magsaysay; in Misamis Occidental cities of Ozamiz and Tangub City; and in Bukidnon city of Valencia.

Anduyan said PRO-10 deployed around 1,304 police officers on the field for general law enforcement and public safety duties.

Source: Philippines News Agency