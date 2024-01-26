New wrecker cranes boost MMDA road accident response

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority's (MMDA) two new wrecker cranes are expected to boost emergency and road accident response, its official said Friday. Each wrecker crane is designed for heavy-duty towing and is capable of carrying up to 50 tons, MMDA acting chair Don Artes said. 'The wrecker crane will be used in case of roadside accidents or breakdown involving heavy vehicles. Vehicles involved in accidents should be removed from the site as soon as possible to allow normal traffic and prevent obstruction in the road,' Artes said. Road reblocking The MMDA also advised motorists to take alternate routes due to reblocking and repair in parts of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (EDSA) starting 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday. Reblocking works will be done in the outer lane of EDSA southbound, after Cabrera Street in Pasay City. In EDSA northbound, there will be reblocking works in the fifth lane from the sidewalk, between Gen Tirona St. to Don Vicente Ang in Caloocan City. The affect ed roads will be fully passable by 5 a.m. on Jan. 29. Source: Philippines News Agency