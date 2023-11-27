New Weather Station in Tubajon to Aid Farmers in Crop Management

Tubajon, Dinagat Islands – The local government unit (LGU) of Tubajon welcomed the installation of an Automated Weather Station (AWS), a move expected to significantly aid local farmers in managing their crops.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tubajon Mayor Simplicia Pedrablanca, in a statement on Sunday, expressed gratitude to the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) for the establishment of the AWS. She believes this facility will enable farmers to access real-time and accurate weather data, improving crop management. The AWS was officially turned over to the LGU on Saturday. Pedrablanca highlighted that the current agricultural output feeds just over 4,000 of the town's 9,000 residents. With the AWS, the town aims to achieve food self-sufficiency and enhance the livelihoods of farmer families, potentially reducing poverty in the locality. The AWS, part of the Adaptation and Mitigation Initiatives in Agriculture by DA, will assist farmers in making informed decisions about planting, irrigating, and harvesting their crops. DA-13 stated that the facility would help optimize agricultural practices in Tubajon, potentially leading to increased yields and improved crop quality. The AWS will also e nable farmers to better prepare for and mitigate the impacts of extreme weather events, thereby reducing crop losses and minimizing the economic impact of unpredictable weather on agriculture.