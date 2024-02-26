New W. Visayas PNP head wants anti-illegal gambling ops intensified

ILOILO: The top official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Western Visayas ordered city and provincial police directors to intensify their respective drive against illegal gambling. In his first media interview on Monday after he assumed as acting regional director of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) on Feb. 19, 2024, Brig.Gen.Jack Wanky, particularly directed all city and provincial PNP chiefs to create task groups for a focused campaign against unauthorized games in the region. Wanky said one of the marching orders he received from PNP Benjamin Acorda was for him to get rid of illegal gambling to give way to the small-town lottery (STL). He said there is a need to make a 'bold stand,' especially since operators of STL are complaining of the presence of 'bookies.' 'They will be expecting a lot of operations until such time that this menace will stop. We will not stop until they stop,' he added. The 27 police operations conducted in the region last week arrested 106 personalities and confisca ted PHP18,626 bet money. He also confirmed that there were people allegedly with links to illegal gambling who lined up to meet in a hotel where he stayed in Mandurriao district before he assumed his post. 'I was already pre-warned to be careful of these personalities,' he said. Wanky said he never stayed long in the lobby, but he either proceeded directly to his room or straight to the vehicle waiting for him outside when going out of the hotel accommodation. That gesture, he said, also gave them a signal that he was serious in his campaign against illegal gambling. Source: Philippines News Agency