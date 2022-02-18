﻿New tech to improve Cebu City’s link with 80 villages

The city government here will use an “11G” point-to-point microwave network in linking Cebu City Hall’s communication system with its 80 barangays, the chair of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC) on Thursday said.

Lawyer Gerardo Carillo, CCDRRMC chair, said in a statement the plan will strengthen the capability of the city government to connect with the barangays in the event of disasters or emergencies using the latest technology.

Carillo cited the challenges in communicating with the village officials immediately after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in December 16 last year, thus their failure to come up with the timely assessment of the extent of damage.

In response to the directive of Mayor Michael Rama to find a solution, Carillo said he presented the idea of adopting the “11G” network which is even better than 5G, the fastest connectivity offered by telecommunication companies.

Accordingly, 5G runs on the same radio frequencies currently being used in smartphone via Wi-Fi networks and in satellite communications.

Using point-to-point microwave technology, 11G will serve as a backbone for radio communication and internet connectivity for the 80 barangays, especially the 22 hinterland villages, as well as the city’s early warning system.

“When we say connectivity, we are really planning to connect all barangays as far as Buot-Taop in the south and likewise Lusaran in the north,” Carillo said, stressing the technology’s reliability for faster response to incidents.

Meanwhile, the CCDRRMC will launch on Sunday a TV monitoring system in the villages, to fulfill Rama’s intention of setting up a communication tool to improve information dissemination to the barangays.

“This is actually a TV system. Currently we will launch 30 sites by Sunday and by the first week of March we will be able to connect 80 barangays and that means as far as Buot-Taop and as far as Lusaran,” Carillo said.

Source: Philippines News Agency