New TD spotted outside PAR; ‘Julian’ may exit Monday night

A new tropical depression (TD) was spotted outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Ariel Rojas said Monday afternoon.

The TD was tracked 2,550 east of extreme Northern Luzon.

“It is almost stationary, and is far from the Philippine landmass,” Rojas said.

He added that in case the TD enters PAR, it is likely to exit immediately and would not have a direct effect on the country.

Meanwhile, Typhoon “Julian” was last spotted 700 km northeast of Basco, Batanes

It slightly intensified as it now packs maximum sustained winds of 155 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kph.

Julian is still moving north northwest at 35 kph, and Rojas said it would likely exit PAR on Monday night.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan due to the southwest monsoon affecting Central and Southern Luzon.

Visayas and Mindanao will have warm and humid weather, with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms, Rojas said.

Moderate to strong winds, and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon.

Gale warning remains in effect for the seaboards of Batanes and Babuyan Islands. Sea travel is risky due to rough to very rough seas over these areas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of the rest of Luzon and Visayas. Those with small seacraft are advised to take precautionary measures, PAGASA said.

