New TB mobile clinic to boost detection, case finding in Bicol

LEGAZPI: The Department of Health-Center for Health Development in Bicol (DOH-CHD-5) can now conduct more detection and case-finding activities for tuberculosis (TB) in the region after a non-government organization donated a mobile van clinic to the agency. In an interview on Tuesday, Dr. Jannish Alcala-Arellano, DOH-Bicol local health support division chief, said the fully-equipped mobile van would help the DOH screen and diagnose TB and other lung and respiratory diseases in the six provinces. "This is the first mobile X-ray van for TB in the region, which was donated by the Philippine Business for Social Progress. They are one of our partners in implementing the National TB Control Program of DOH. The mobile van is worth around PHP8 million and comes equipped with an X-ray machine, an electrocardiogram (ECG), a refrigerator for sputum collection, a hand washing area, and a fire extinguisher," Arellano said. Based on the partial report for the first quarter of 2024, DOH-Bicol recorded a total of 7,113 c ases from the six provinces of the region. TB is an infectious disease that most often affects the lungs and is caused by a type of bacteria. It spreads through the air when infected people cough, sneeze, or spit. Tuberculosis, however, is preventable and curable. Arellano also said the mobile X-ray van will serve various local government units (LGUs) upon request. "Our goal is to detect TB before it gets worse. We can screen if someone has it so that they can be treated without complications," she said. DOH-Bicol provides free six-month medication for confirmed TB cases through GeneXpert testing. Source: Philippines News Agency