New services, programs up in Bicol to boost farmers’ income

LEGAZPI: Farmers in Bicol region expect to benefit from new government programs, services and projects this year aimed at improving their socioeconomic status. National Irrigation Administration (NIA)-Bicol regional manager engineer Gaudencio De Vera said in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s programs and NIA Administrator Eduardo Guillen's seven-point strategic agenda, they signed a memorandum of understanding with other national government agencies in Naga City on Jan. 24 on enhancing agricultural production, ensuring food security and reducing dependence on imported products to boost farmers' incomes. "The MOU signing aims to establish an inter-agency convergence for implementing various programs and services, including basic social services, assistance programs, livelihood initiatives, and infrastructure development for the Irrigators' Associations (IAs) of NIA-Bicol," he said in an interview on Tuesday. De Vera said collaboration and unity among different government agencies are vital to up lift the lives of Bicolano farmers. "Ano yung kailangan natin sa convergence, bakit kami nandito? Tatlong C: Communication, Coordination, at Consolidation. Lahat ng maitutulong naming programa pagsasama-samahin namin para makuha nila lahat 'yan (What do we need in convergence, why are we here? Three Cs: Communication, Coordination, and Consolidation. We will combine all the programs that we can help with so that they can get all of those)," he said. Under the MOU, all partner agencies will designate a permanent focal person for easy communication and dissemination of plans and programs that will be implemented. They will convene regularly to formulate developmental strategies and partnership projects for the common good of all stakeholders and the farmers, resolve issues and concerns, and resolve impending factors affecting the implementation of identified projects, programs and activities. The participating government agencies are the Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, Depar tment of Trade and Industry, Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation, Philippine Rice Research Institute, Department of Labor and Employment, Landbank of the Philippines, National Food Authority, Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Agricultural Training Institute-Regional Training Center, Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, and Center for Development Authority. "NIA-Bicol reiterates its commitment to providing comprehensive support for irrigated rice farmers," de Vera said. Source: Philippines News Agency