New SBMA chief eyes more hotels, infra projects to attract investors

FREEPORT: Businessman Eduardo Aliño officially assumed post on Monday as chairman and administrator of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA). During his first press conference as SBMA head, Aliño noted the vast potential of Subic which should be given priority for development. 'We have so many potentials here in Subic and we may be putting more hotels, more infra projects to attract more investors,' he said, adding that together with his management team, they will study everything to determine what is lacking. Citing his experience as a locator himself, he also expressed his desire to give investors who are experiencing difficulties in paying their financial obligations to SBMA, a chance or consideration to recover. He said these businessmen had invested so much money and it would be so painful to lose the business they dreamed of in Subic, so giving them a chance to recover would be like giving them a new lease on life. Earlier on Monday, Aliño attended the flag ceremony in front of the SBMA Admin istration Office with his family, and was welcomed by senior officers, members of the board, and employees of the agency. In his message, he revealed having some apprehensions when President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. offered him the position. He said he consulted his family and thought about it for a while before saying "yes" to the President. 'How can I say no to your President?' he said. "Because if you always refuse to help our leaders, who else would? So, I said yes.' Aliño said his acceptance of the post was also driven by his desire to repay for all the help that SBMA people had given him and his business over the past 20 years. 'It is because of you, other than us, that made our terminal into what it is right now. Hindi po namin magagawa ang lahat ng ito kung wala ang tulong ninyo (We won't be able to accomplish all of these without your help)', he said. Aliño is the former president and chairman of the S.T.A.R. Group of Companies and former chairman of the Subic Bay Yacht Club. The S.T.A.R. Group of Companies is engaged in integrated supply chain services and port operations. He is also the former president and chairman of the Subic Bay Freeport Grain Terminal Services Inc. and Mega Equipment International Corp. which is now being managed by one of his sons. Addressing the employees of SBMA, the new administrator and chairman assured fairness and honesty in serving the people, while asking for their support. 'I promise you that I will be fair. I promise you to be honest,' he said, adding that he has no agenda other than to help and to serve SBMA as a gesture of love for the country, God and the President. At 73, Aliño said he wanted to leave a legacy in SBMA. He also congratulated his predecessor, Jonathan Tan, who has been appointed undersecretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government. Aliño took his oath before President Marcos on Jan. 12 Source: Philippines News Agency