New pumping station ensures Dumaguete water supply amid El Niño

DUMAGUETE: The newly inaugurated Pumping Station (PS) 21 and Transmission Pipe Bridge of the Metro Dumaguete Water (MDW) will boost the water supply of this Negros Oriental capital city, ensuring that it will not be affected by the El Niño. MDW chief operating officer Angelo David Berba made the assurance Friday after the ceremonial switch-on of the facility in Barangay Cadawinonan, which is connected to the transmission pipeline in Barangay Candauay. 'The facility is projected to produce up to 3 million liters a day, benefiting more than 5,000 households or around 20,000 Dumagueteños in the areas of Batinguel, Taclobo, Motong, and Daro,' Berba said. He said the switching on of the PHP30-million pumping station, which became operational on Jan. 11, means that there would be plenty of water in this capital city amid the El Niño phenomenon. 'In terms of the water table and the recharge rate, we have more than enough water as our source is coming from nearby Valencia town with underground systems flowing to Dumaguete,' Berba said. Before the construction of PS 21, he said, the MDW was generating up to 45 million liters per day, depending on the requirements of customers. As of last year, about 95 percent were already being supplied by the MDW, he said, admitting a "shortage" of water supply during peak hours. Meanwhile, another pumping station located in Barangay Talay here is expected to be operational this year to fully satisfy the requirements of the city, he said. 'This is proof of our commitment to excellence and the welfare of the community we serve. It represents a vital step forward in ensuring the sustainable provision of clean and safe water for the people of Dumaguete City. Moreover, it is only one of the multiple joint initiatives with DCWD (Dumaguete City Water District) that are lined up for 2024 and onwards,' Berba said. Operating since February 2021, the MDW is the joint venture company of DCWD and Metro Pacific Water. The joint venture aims to provide improved water services to Dumaguete an d nearby communities. Source: Philippines News Agency