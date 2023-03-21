New PRO-7 chief vows to dismantle private armed groups

The newly assumed chief of the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) said ridding the four provinces in the region of private armed groups is his top priority amid the recent violent incident in Negros Oriental province. Brigadier General Anthony Aberin took over the helm as the region's top police officer as the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines' intensified efforts to arrest the killers of Governor Roel Degamo and eight others and put behind bars the mastermind of the gruesome shooting incident. Replacing Brigadier General Gerry Bearis who assumed the post on Dec. 10, 2022, Aberin is now on top of the manhunt operations against the remaining suspects in the killing of Degamo in Pamplona town last March 4. 'We will carry out intelligence-driven operations against illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal gambling, most especially e-sabong, and lose firearms, and we will dismantle organized crime groups and private armed groups (PAG) so that senseless killings till be put to a stop,' Aberin said Monday, as he laid down his leadership's proactive and an aggressive campaign against all forms of criminalities. Aberin did not elaborate to confirm the presence of PAGs in the region but said the regional police will establish constant collaboration with the military, other law enforcement agencies, and the private sector in dismantling them. He also advocated the basic policy of sending uniformed personnel on the streets to conduct foot patrols to deter crimes. 'We must be reminded of our fundamental duty to our community towards a more peaceful, secure, and progressive region,' he said. He also vowed to stamp out e-sabong operations in the region. In his speech during the turnover ceremony on Monday, Aberin said he wants all the police officers in Central Visayas to be 'AAA' or able, active, allied cops. Aberin was head of PNP Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) before taking the post at PRO-7. Area Police Command-Visayas chief, Lt. General Patrick Villacorte, presided over the turnover ceremony at Camp Sergio Osmen~a in this city.

Source: Philippines News Agency