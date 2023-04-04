New Postmaster General vows to modernize Post Office

After being sworn into office, new Philippine Postal Corporation Postmaster General Luis Carlos has vowed to modernize operations as he urged fellow postal workers to give the public the highest level of service. In a press release on Tuesday, Carlos said he would identify the Post Office's strengths and weaknesses so he could swiftly work on them for it to survive. He added he would push for reforms needed in the operation of Post Office in the coming months. 'We still have a lot of opportunities we can work on, which can challenge the traditional, so as we can be more competitive and that is to modernize the postal operations,' Carlos said during last Monday's flag ceremony. 'Hindi natin kailangan baguhin ang buong sistema, ang kailangan ngayon ay pagandahin ang serbisyo natin (It is not necessary to change the system, all it needs now is to improve the service),' he added. Among the initial actions that need to be taken, Carlos said, include the development of Post Office's e-commerce platforms, digital mailboxes and other electronic means to send documents. He also cited the need to empower its clients to be able to access Post Office services right in the comfort of their homes and enhance their relationship with other private e-commerce companies in partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). Carlos said Post Office relationships with private companies and with other countries should be strengthened to improve cross-border e-commerce business, international mail forwarding and international money transfer. To help spur the country's economic growth, Carlos said that as an institution, Post Office can be a primary logistics provider for farmers and the agricultural sector by entering a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA), and help in the delivery of agricultural products like seedlings, fertilizers and crops to far-flung areas without access to major cities in the provinces. 'We can help our small farmers sell their products to cities where there is a potential market for them. We wanted to help and uplift local farmers sell their product to improve their livelihood in response to the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to improve the country's agricultural sector,' he said. In line with the Marcos administration's thrust for a lean, efficient and responsive government workforce, Carlos said the Post Office would align with the government's development plan to enhance bureaucratic efficiency by gearing its efforts toward a digitalized government process and operations. 'This will facilitate the transformation and digitalization of the whole of government, with the vision of streamlining the bureaucracy,' he added. Marcos named Carlos as Acting Postmaster General and member of the PHLPost Board of Directors last March 28, and on Monday (April 3), he swore before Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo and assumed office as the new Postmaster General and chief executive officer. 'Ibalik natin ang karangalan na maging isang kawani ng PHLPost (Let us bring back the pride of being a postal worker at PHLPost)," Carlos tells fellow postal workers.

Source: Philippines News agency