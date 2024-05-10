CALAMBA CITY: A political party with its roots firmly planted in this province has taken shape and has announced its intention to make its presence felt in the next election. Akay National Political Party, which began as an advocacy for persons with disabilities (PWDs), is set to bring its message of equal opportunity to the broader public, according to its chair, former broadcast journalist Sol Aragones. In an interview on Friday, Aragones said the party aims to address pressing issues in education, healthcare, job creation, and good governance. She said the new political party will also extend its support to other marginalized groups such as senior citizens, transport groups, and the local Muslim community. "While there are children struggling with their grades to get education, while patients wait endlessly in hospitals, while joblessness plagues our communities, while PWDs cling to hope, and while there are still believers in change, we will be their unwavering allies," she said in Filipino. Aragones , who also served as representative of Laguna's 3rd district from 2013 to 2022, led the mass oath-taking of new party members on Thursday at Palacios Event Center in San Pablo City. During the event, she also announced her intention to run for governor of this province in 2025. Source: Philippines News Agency