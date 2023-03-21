New police director vows to maintain peace and order in Region 11

Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo, the newly installed director of the Police Regional Office in Davao Region (PRO-11), has vowed to maintain peace and order in the area. Delvo, who replaced Brig. Gen. Benjamin Silo Jr. in a turnover ceremony on Monday, emphasized the importance of continuous efforts to ensure peace and order in the region, which is a primary concern of the Philippine National Police (PNP). Delvo outlined his guiding principles for the PRO-11 personnel during his speech, stating that police officers should always be aware of their sworn duties and provide good service to the people. He emphasized that policemen from the rank of patrolman to captains should conduct patrolling and be well-versed in investigation, and that commanders and head of offices should guide their subordinates well. He said the opinion of the people of Davao should be considered as a gauge of the services rendered by PRO-11. Before his appointment, Delvo served as chief of the Area Police Command in Eastern Mindanao and was a former police officer in Davao City. He was also named one of the ten outstanding policemen of the Philippines in 2009. Delvo is one of those included in the major reshuffling of commands order by PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin last week

Source: Philippines News Agency