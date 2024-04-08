New PNP chief rallies cops to give ‘best public service’

MANILA: Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil on Monday called on police officers to give the best public service to communities. In his first flag-raising rites as PNP chief in Camp Crame, Quezon City, the new top cop said the people deserve to get the best quality of service from police officers now receiving competitive salaries and other benefits. 'Let us make a big difference in people's lives, yun lang gusto ko (That is what I want), let us give them a best service, binabayaran po ang pulis natin for (Our cops are paid to provide) public service, ibigay po natin ang tama (let us give what is due them). Kung ano tama ito po susundin natin (We just follow what is right), let us not go astray, yun lang po (that's all). Pinakaimportante natin isipin nyo ang trabaho natin (The most important of all is we think of our duties). Let us make them safe sa pagtulog nila at paglabas nila (as they sleep and as they go out of their homes)." Marbil said. He also said efficient public s ervice through maintaining peace and order is essential in winning the trust and confidence of the people. Marbil, who assumed as the 30th PNP chief on April 1, is pushing for an aggressive digital transformation of the police service to combat emerging threats such as cybercrimes. The new PNP chief is looking into the creation of a five-year development plan on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies as part of smart policing strategies. Source: Philippines News Agency