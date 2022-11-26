New PH Navy chief vows to prioritize modernization

MANILA: Newly appointed Philippine Navy (PN) flag officer in command, Rear Adm. Toribio Adaci Jr., vowed to prioritize the service’s ongoing modernization program.

“We will intensify our efforts to achieve the objectives and measures in the remaining Horizons 2 and 3 of our modernization program. But while we acquire new assets, our plans should emphasize the complementing requirements of logistics support systems, transfer of technology, among others,” Adaci said during his assumption of command ceremony at the Naval Station Jose Andrada in Manila on Thursday.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Modernization Program Horizon 2 is scheduled from 2018 to 2022 while Horizon 3 is from 2023 to 2028.

Horizon 2 and 3 are geared toward the acquisition of more external defense equipment and platforms for the AFP.

“Moreover we will build on the gains of previous leadership, it is our priority to continue sustaining our modernization program, the acquisition of hardware, and strengthening the fields of specialization of our personnel among others,” he added.

Adaci also said the PN would continue international defense and security engagements and strengthen its partnership with allies, partners, friends, and other like-minded nations that are committed to maintaining a stable and peaceful Indo-Pacific region.

He also said equipping front-line units is imperative as the PN is involved in various interagency collaborations.

“We will prioritize giving our naval operating forces, our marine brigades, ships, and other front-line units with adequate personnel and equipment because they are the ones who perform our primary mandate of protecting our seas and littorals. They are also critical in the conduct of non-traditional and civil-military operations,” he added.

Adaci is the first Navy chief to serve for a fixed term of three years as set by Republic Act 11709, which prescribes fixed tours of duty for military officials holding key positions.

Adaci, who hails from the province of Ifugao, is a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1989.

He has served as commander of the Naval Installation Command and the Fleet-Marine Ready Force, the Navy’s national maneuver force

Source: Philippines News Agency