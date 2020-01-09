New P194.5-M bridge opens in Ilocos Norte town

Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Nueva Era, Ilocos Norte are elated with the opening of a new two-lane Bongo Bridge along the Ilocos Norte-Abra Road.

Town Mayor Aldrin Garvida said Wednesday they are thankful for the project as it opens up more economic opportunities for the locals.

Worth PHP194.5 million, the construction of the Bongo Bridge was funded by the Department of Public Works and Highways under the Build, Build, Build program of the Duterte administration.

The newly-constructed bridge, which spans 245.9 meters, replaces the old Bongo Bridge traversing Padsan river.

The newly-constructed Bongo Bridge now provides ease to our motorists, especially those going in and out of Ilocos Norte and Abra provinces, said regional director Ronnel Tan of the DPWH-Region 1 (Ilocos).

We hope to replace and strengthen all old, weak, and structurally-deficient national bridges in Ilocos region, particularly bridges along major routes and secondary national roads to ensure safety of motorists particularly during natural calamities, he said.

The Bongo Bridge replacement project involves the construction of a seven-span bridge with 35-meter pre-stressed concrete girder, metal beam guardrails, grouted riprap, gabion spur dikes, slope protection, solar lighting and road safety signages and markings.

Source: Philippines News Agency