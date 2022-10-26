New order seen in communications, media after pandemic

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Ali Naderi on Monday said a new chapter can begin in the fields of communications and media after the coronavirus pandemic from which the world has been suffering since December 2019.

A new order is being established in the world, the IRNA chief said in his speech at the 18th meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) General Assembly which kicked off in Tehran this morning.

Independent media can compete with one-way information flow in order to keep people worldwide informed of the news and information, Naderi stated.

He said today is a good opportunity for the representatives of prominent news agencies present in Tehran for the OANA meeting to observe the conditions in Iran, adding that presently an independent media is needed to disseminate the realities.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has been under unfair sanctions for years and the media can fight such bans.

The 18th meeting of the OANA General Assembly began in Tehran on Monday with the participation of Managing Director of IRNA Ali Naderi and with a speech made by Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

As a long-standing member of OANA, Iran presided over the body from 1997 to 2000.

The organization covering two-thirds of the world population has now 44 members from 35 countries in Asia and Oceania.

The OANA was founded in 1961 with the purpose of promoting interactions and cooperation in news, media, and information areas to redress balance in the one-way information flow

