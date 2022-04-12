﻿New number coding scheme to roll out in mid-May

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will begin the new iteration of its unified vehicle volume reduction program (UVVRP), commonly called number coding by the middle of May.

During a Laging Handa briefing on Tuesday, MMDA Chair Romando Artes said the proposal for the new number coding scheme has been submitted to the Metro Manila Council—composed of the 17 mayors in the National Capital Region (NCR)—and their decision is expected to be made after the Holy Week.

The new number coding scheme, he said, is expected to reduce the volume of vehicles by 40 percent but only during the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. rush hour.

“From moderate to heavy, ini-expect po natin iyong mga pangunahing lansangan natin will be light to moderate lamang at magpapabilis po ng daloy ng trapik (From moderate to heavy, we are expecting our major roads to have light to moderate congestion and a faster flow of traffic),” Artes said.

With the new scheme, he said most motorists are expected to get home earlier on days their vehicles are not barred while still allowing them to use their vehicles outside rush hours when they are barred.

“Magagamit ninyo pa po iyong oras na iyan na instead na na-stuck kayo sa trapik, makakagawa pa po kayo ng errands or makakapag-overtime sa trabaho (You’ll be able to use that time instead of being stuck in traffic, you’ll be able to do errands or work overtime),” Artes said.

In March, the MMDA proposed two different forms of the number coding scheme, a 50 percent volume reduction plan and a 40 percent volume reduction plan.

With the 40 percent volume reduction scheme, the MMDA will ban vehicles—based on their license plates—during rush hours for two days a week.

