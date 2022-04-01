﻿New number coding scheme may begin after elections: MMDA

The implementation of a new number coding scheme to further lessen the volume of vehicular traffic in the National Capital Region (NCR) may begin after the May 2022 elections, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

In a Laging Handa briefing on Friday, MMDA General Manager, Undersecretary Frisco San Juan Jr., said studies on the proposed 40 to 50 percent vehicle reduction plans are still ongoing.

“Nakikipag-usap pa po tayo sa other government agencies upang mabigyan din nila ng mga suhestiyon kung alin dun sa dalawa ang ating ipapatupad at maaari pong siguro after elections na po natin ipapairal (We are still in discussion with other government agencies so they can give their suggestion on which of the two should be upheld, its implementation may happen after the elections),” San Juan said.

The MMDA earlier proposed two possible changes to its Unified Vehicular Volume Reduction Program (UVVRP)—commonly known as number or color-coding.

One option is a 50 percent volume reduction plan where vehicles with license plates ending with even numbers are barred from major NCR roads on Tuesdays and Fridays while plates ending with odd numbers are barred on Mondays and Thursdays.

The other option is a 40 percent reduction plan where vehicles will be barred from NCR two days a week with a varied schedule based on their license plate.

Both options will only be implemented during rush hours—morning from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To address the looming resumption of face-to-face classes, he said the MMDA is also coordinating with the public transportation sector and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on the possible reopening of old and new public transportation routes.

New work arrangements for government offices

He said the new work arrangements for government offices suggested by the MMDA to help reduce the volume of traffic during rush hours are also being addressed by the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

“Nasa kanila po ang pag-aaral ngayon at inaasahan po natin na magkakaroon na po ito ng konting linaw o katuparan sa mga darating na araw po (They are now working on a study and we expect to hear more from this in the following days),” San Juan said.

Earlier, the MMDA suggested changing the regular work hours of government offices in the NCR an hour earlier, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. compared to the usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. workdays.

It also suggested two different forms of four-day workweeks—10-hour workdays four days a week or eight-hour workdays at the office four days a week plus one day working from home.

