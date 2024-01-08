New MIAA chief seeks co-workers’ support in fixing airport flaws

MANILA : The newly appointed acting chief of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) on Monday enjoined his co-workers to support him in addressing issues that the country's main gateway has been facing. Speaking in front of employees for the first time, MIAA Acting General Manager Eric Jose Ines said they will address issues guided by honesty, integrity, impartiality and objectivity. "I intend to lead by example," he stressed during the flag ceremony, while also acknowledging that he can never please everyone. He thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for trusting him to lead the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and predecessor Bryan Co for overseeing the airport for several months. Ines said improvements have been done but there are still changes needed at NAIA. "I have been here for only a few days now but I have witnessed and heard a lot of things -- misbehaving people, employees doing foolish things, employees at counters asking for high rates," he said. Ines also pointed out that bad experiences shared on social media ruin the airport's image. As such, among his targets is to use social media to connect with people and share information. "There are many faults, shortcomings that need to be addressed," he added. Drug-free workplace Meanwhile, in a news release on Monday, the MIAA said Ines has met with the airport's security heads to ensure strengthened vigilance and inspection of possible drugs hidden in the terminals. His order came as three improvised pouches containing 1.6 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu) were found in the kitchen of a demolished restaurant inside Terminal 1 early Sunday. Based on the NAIA-Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group report, the improvised pouch contained 1,685 grams of white crystalline substance with a street value of PHP11.458 million. The MIAA said Ines had ordered a full K9 sweep of the area and adjacent spaces. The restaurant was closed during the pandemic and was "recently opened for potential renovation ." Source: Philippines News Agency