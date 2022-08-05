New LPA brings rain showers over S. Luzon, VisMin areas Thursday

A low pressure area (LPA) has developed early Thursday and is expected to bring rains over parts of the country, the weather bureau said.

The LPA was last spotted 180 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

"It has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours. Despite that, it will cause rains over southern Luzon, the Visayas, and parts of Mindanao," Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

He added that within 24 hours, the LPA may possibly enhance the southwest monsoon, which would bring rains until the weekend.

The weak tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, on the other hand, is moving towards China and is not expected to have an effect to the Philippines, he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and southwest monsoon will be experienced over Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the Visayas.

Estareja said people in those areas should take precaution against possible flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains.

The rest of the country will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will continue to prevail across the archipelago.

Source: Philippines News Agency