New Liga head aims for more drug-free villages in Negros Occidental

BACOLOD: The newly-elected president of the Provincial Liga ng mg Barangay in Negros Occidental has committed to sustain the campaign against illegal drugs towards drug-free barangays (villages) in the province. Victorias City Barangay 2 chairman Richard Julius Sablan, who ran unopposed during the election held at the Seda Hotel here on Friday, said he will continue the community-based rehabilitation program (CBRP) initiated by his predecessor, Juvy Pepello. 'This is for the plan to make Negros Occidental drug-free. There are cities and municipalities with barangays left behind. There are some barangays where the process is ongoing to become drug-free,' he told reporters. He noted that, so far, more than 400 out of the 601 villages in the province have drug-cleared status. The new Provincial Liga officers immediately took their oath of office before Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, who earlier said that one of the most significant advocacies of the local government, particularly at the barangay level, is to eradicate substance abuse through the CBRP. As Liga president, Sablan will sit as an ex-officio member of the Provincial Board. Other elected officers include Annabelle Bermudo (La Carlota City), vice president; Jerome Agustin, auditor (Cauayan); and Henry Alcorin (Don Salvador Benedicto), Marlon Malacon (E.B. Magalona), Elir Borres (Sipalay City), Ronnie Salo (Manapla), Freddie Mongcal (Hinigaran), Rico Regalia (Kabankalan City), Alfred Martin Cui (San Carlos City), and Paul Leonard de Oca (Talisay City), board of directors. Source: Philippines News Agency