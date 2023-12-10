New Legislation Aims for Swift Destruction of Confiscated Illegal Drugs

Surigao del Norte, Philippines - In Surigao del Norte, Philippines, a significant legislative move aims to combat the challenges posed by the pilferage and recycling of illegal drugs. House Bill No. 9668, also known as the 'Prompt Dangerous Drugs Destruction Act of 2023', has been introduced in Congress, advocating for the immediate destruction of illegal substances seized in police operations.

According to Philippines News Agency, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte's 2nd District, the legislation is crucial to addressing the longstanding issue of drug recycling and pilferage. The bill mandates law enforcement officers to promptly destroy all dangerous drugs confiscated in operations. Moreover, it requires incineration facilities, including crematoriums, to offer free services for the disposal of these substances.

The rationale behind the bill stems from the lack of dedicated facilities for the swift destruction of seized drugs. These substances, if held in custody for extended periods, present a temptation for illicit use and re-entry into the market. Rep. Barbers emphasized the urgency of the matter, stating that the enactment of this law would prevent the recycling and pilferage of illegal drugs and eliminate reasons for law enforcers to retain these substances in their custody.

Rep. Barbers also highlighted the role of corporate social responsibility in this initiative. He suggested that incineration and cremation facilities, traditionally used for end-of-life rituals, should extend their services to societal well-being by participating in the destruction of confiscated drugs.

Incentives are proposed for facilities participating in this initiative. The bill outlines tax credits for incineration or crematorium facilities that provide free drug destruction services, offering a tax credit of 10 percent, capped at PHP50,000, of the taxable gross income for two years. Additionally, the bill stipulates punitive measures for facilities that fail or refuse to render free destruction services, including suspension, revocation, or non-renewal of their operating licenses.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is designated in the bill as the agency responsible for selecting the cremation facility for drug destruction, with preference given to facilities nearest to the court overseeing the case or the location where the drugs were seized. The process of drug destruction, as outlined in the bill, must be executed through a Court order and under the strict supervision of the PDEA. The proposed process includes the presence of PDEA personnel, an elected official, a representative from the National Prosecution Service, media members, and civil society groups.

Additionally, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources is tasked with issuing guidelines on drug incineration and disposal to ensure environmental safety and compliance.