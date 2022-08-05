New laws give more attention to youth: solon

Senator Sonny Angara is thankful for the enactment of three new laws that will foster the development of young Filipinos as future leaders and productive members of society.

With Republic Act (RA) 11913 or the National Youth Day Act, RA 11915 or the National Music Competitions for Young Artists, and RA 11910 or the Summer Youth Camp Act recently lapsing into law, he said on Thursday the government can now implement more programs for the youth and give them the attention they deserve.

"Investing in our youth is critical to the overall growth and development of our country. Conversely, failure to do so will lead to many problems that will negate whatever gains we have already made,” Angara said in a statement.

RA 11913 declares August 12 of every year as the National Youth Day, simultaneous with the International Youth Day which was declared by the United Nations, wherein the National Youth Commission (NYC), Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority are urged to discuss career paths, Sustainable Development Goals, the preservation of the environment, gender equality, and mental health.

While these government offices are encouraged to come up with activities such as leadership training, youth empowerment, workshops, basic mass integration, and community immersion, the provincial and local youth development offices are also encouraged to prepare annual programs and activities that provide holistic development and enrichment of the youth in their respective communities.

On the other hand, RA 11915 designates the National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) as the Philippine National Youth Development Program for Music which will serve as the conduit for the discovery of outstanding musical talents in the country; the development of musicians; the preservation, development, and promotion of Philippine music as an art form; and the undertaking of a continuing program of research, documentation, and publication of Philippine music for dissemination to schools and the general public.

Institutionalizing the annual Summer Youth Camps program, RA 11910 is expected to instill a sense of social responsibility, patriotism, service to others, and leadership among the youth tasking the Sangguniang Kabataan to plan, implement, monitor, and evaluate youth camps in their areas.

They are also tasked to develop modules on courses relating to issues and current events impacting the youth; communication and team building, conflict management, inclusive environment, leadership, and parliamentary procedures; writing, research, editing, illustration, and publication; public speaking; sports and fitness; mental wellness including youth pregnancy; digital skills development; entrepreneurship and livelihood skills training; and cultural awareness with the help of NYC, representatives of local educational institutions, and the Local Youth Development Office.

Source: Philippines News Agency