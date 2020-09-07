New law to boost pursuit, crackdown vs terrorists: ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will utilize the newly-enacted Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 as one of its many weapons to put an end to the security menace posed by the Abu Sayyaf and other terrorist groups in the country.

“Under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Law (Republic Act 11479), we will make sure that all efforts and capacities will be utilized to put an end to all terrorists and prevent them from inflicting further harm to the people whom we swore to protect with our lives,” ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay said Sunday.

He issued this statement after noting that from 2009 to August this year, the Abu Sayyaf and other local terrorist groups had so far killed 83 people and wounded 505 others in unprovoked and ruthless attacks including bombings.

“The ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES will never tolerate any attempt to sow terror and disrupt peace and development in our country,” Gapay said.

The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which President Rodrigo R. Duterte signed on July 3, aims to protect life, liberty, and property from terrorism.

It also states that individuals who either use weapons, explosives, and chemical weapons or release dangerous substances causing fire, floods, or explosions are considered terrorists.

A 12-year imprisonment will be meted on any person who threatens to commit any of the terror acts mentioned in the law. People who commit or join terror acts are also punishable by a 12-year jail term.

Military records show that the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) conducted 47 bombing attacks using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) throughout the period mostly in Sulu, Basilan, and Zamboanga.

These attacks killed 20 soldiers and wounded 70 other personnel from the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES while 63 civilians lost their lives and another 435 wounded.

The most recent case was the two deadly explosions that occurred in Barangay Walled City in Jolo, Sulu on August 24 this year. This resulted in the death of 15 persons and wounding of 74 others.

In line with this, Gapay said the ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES sees the need to conduct more focused and tougher operations to neutralize the Abu Sayyaf and its terrorist allies.

“Recent acts of violent extremism have already claimed innocent lives of both civilians and military personnel,” he added.

The Daesh-inspired terrorist group currently has some 200 regular members with 212 high-powered firearms, and 147 identified supporters. They operate in areas in Sulu, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Zamboanga City affecting a total of 121 barangays. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency