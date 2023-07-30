NEW KPDN MINISTER WILL BE ANNOUNCED AFTER STATE POLLS COMPLETED – PM ANWAR

The new Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister will be announced after the elections in six states are completed, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that he needed time to appoint a successor to the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who died on July 23.

“No replacement yet, after the state polls then there will be time for me to think… it won’t be too long (for a new replacement),” he told reporters, after attending the closing ceremony of National Consumer Day 2023 at Piazza Pavilion Bukit Jalil, here today.

Anwar said that the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Tasks), Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, has been tasked to monitor the affairs of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) until the replacement.

He also asked KPDN deputy minister, Fuziah Salleh, to assist Armizan in his duties at the ministry.

“For the time being, Armizan has been given the responsibility of monitoring and carrying out duties.

The portfolio was previously entrusted to Salahuddin, who died at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Setar, Kedah, on July 23, after undergoing surgery for a brain haemorrhage the day before.

Salahuddin, 61, was very committed to fighting for the people’s well-being, especially on cost of living issues.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency