New judge in De Lima indictment sets hearing July 7

The remaining criminal charge against former senator Leila De Lima has been raffled to a new Muntinlupa regional trial court (RTC) judge following motions for inhibition filed by the accused before the last magistrate who heard the case. In an order dated June 29, the new judge in the case, RTC Branch 204 Judge Abraham Joseph B. Alcantara sets the next hearing for the case on July 7. The case was previously assigned to the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256 but the judge there, Romeo Buenaventura, voluntary inhibited himself upon the motion of the accused in the case namely: former Bureau of Corrections chief Jesus B. Bucayu and De Lima's erstwhile bodyguards Ronnie Dayan and Joenel Sanchez. Buenaventura's recusal in the case was sought by the accused after the magistrate turned down De Lima's temporary release on bail. The remaining case is where accused De Lima, 63, allegedly tolerated drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison while she was secretary of the Department of Justice (DOJ). Two other cases in other Muntinlupa RTC salas were already dismissed after key witnesses recanted their testimonies against De Lima who insists she is being politically persecuted. Another of De Lima's co-accused in the remaining case, Jose Adrian "Jad" De Vera, figured in the news the past week after he was apprehended while returning to the National Bureau of Investigation detention facility after an alleged unauthorized trip. Separate charges for that incident against De Vera and the guards have been initiated before the DOJ.

Source: Philippines News Agency