New investment seen to further spur Mati dev’t

As the City of Mati in Davao Oriental drumbeats its tourism and propelled its economy, a big fast-food chain company joined its development by opening its first franchise store in the city on Saturday.

Mayor Michelle Rabat led the opening of the first Mcdonald's branch in the said city.

Rabat welcomed Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, The Name Above Every Name, Inc., who also owns the said franchise.

"I thank him for investing in our city," she said in her speech.

Rabat said that investors who wanted to put up a business in the City of Mati are welcome provided they comply with all the legal requirements and employ Matinians in their business.

"Mati is a business-friendly and investor-friendly city and we look forward to making business with them and bringing in development and progress to the city," she added.

Under her administration, Rabat underscored the importance of economic development in the city.

Part of her thrust is to provide the city with more investors as it generates more job for the Matinians.

Source: Philippines News Agency