﻿New hatcheries to add over 87K MT in bangus fry production

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) expects over 87,000 metric tons of bangus (milkfish) fry to be added to the local production once the 37 legislated hatcheries nationwide are completed.

“These newly legislated hatcheries, which are eyed to be completed in the first half of this year, can cover for the country’s food security even with possible cuts from anticipated weather disturbances,” BFAR National Bangus Program focal person and Calabarzon Regional Director Willy Cruz said in an interview on Thursday.

Data from Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that 446,382.19 MT of bangus fry were produced in 2021. This includes 205,486 MT from local resources while 245,354 MT are bangus fry that is imported from Indonesia.

In the data from BFAR, the 37 legislated hatcheries scattered around the country can produce up to 87,186 MT of bangus fry. Each hatchery could make some 15,000 pieces of bangus fry annually.

There are 37 multi-species hatcheries and aquaculture facilities that must be put up nationwide under 22 laws passed during the 16th, 17th and 18th Congresses.

Another 21 are under construction and expected to be completed by the first half of 2022, according to BFAR.

A budget of PHP635 million has been allocated for the hatcheries.

“The DA (Department of Agriculture)-BFAR’s Legislated Hatcheries Program aims to meet local requirements for aquaculture seed stocks, reduce dependence from imported fry, and ultimately augment the production of the Aquaculture sector,” BFAR said.

It said the program aims to increase the variety of cultivable species in the country, promote species diversification, and provide a venue for fisheries extension services.

The first batch of the legislated hatcheries, particularly a multi-species marine hatchery located in Perez, Quezon, was inaugurated in December 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency