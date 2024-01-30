New hanging bridge provides safety, convenience to Albay villagers

LEGAZPI: Residents of Oas town in Albay province, particularly students and teachers, will no longer have to face risk when crossing a river as a new PHP5-million hanging bridge has been completed in the municipality and opened to the public on Jan. 24. In a phone interview on Tuesday, Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo said he secured the funding for the project located in Barangay San Antonio in 2023 to provide better access and mobility to the people and their produce. "Remote barangays like San Antonio must be accessible to improve the living conditions of residents and as part of the top priority of the Marcos administration for rural development, this hanging bridge will open opportunities not just to the students and residents but for its economy," Cabredo said. He said before the construction of the hanging bridge, residents of San Antonio crossed the 17-km. long Panganiran River on foot, or a motorcycle, or a carabao cart. "For years, students and residents have had to cross the river to re ach the school, posing additional challenges, especially during heavy rains and severe floods. The newly built hanging bridge to San Antonio Integrated School is ready to serve the people," Cabredo said. San Antonio Integrated School head Joseph Nabor Villareal thanked Cabredo for the completed project, which now gives students and teachers safety and convenience in going to school. "In behalf of San Antonio Integrated School, maraming salamat po sa pagbibigay ng bagong tulay na madadaanan ng bawat isa papunta sa amin paaralan (Thank you very much for providing a new bridge that everyone can cross to go to our school)," Villareal said. Source: Philippines News Agency