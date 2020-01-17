New farm-to-market road to open soon in Aurora

A new 4.9-kilometer farm-to-market road that will provide better mobility and access to residents and farmers in this town will soon be opened to the townsfolk here.

Lester Bacual of the I-BUILD, a government contractor, said on Wednesday that the PHP58.3-million Nonong Senior-L. Pimentel Farm-to-Market Road is 98.5-percent complete as of last January 9.

He added that construction of the road, which is under the I-Build component of the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP), will be fully completed before the end of January.

Farmers can enjoy reduced travel time in transporting of agricultural products, particularly coconuts and is expected to increase job opportunities, which is the goal of PRDP, he said.

Data showed that Barangays Nonong Senior and L. Pimentel have a total land area of 1,063.25 hectares occupying a large tract of land planted with coconut trees, palay and vegetables. There are also fishponds where tilapia is cultured.

The development of the farm-to-market road is a great deal to farmers as it will significantly improve the transfer of goods and services to the province's far-flung areas.

Last year, Agriculture Secretary William Dar led the ceremonial turnover and awarding of some PHP549 million subprojects under the PRDP to each province in Central Luzon.

Among the projects were five I-BUILD farm-to-market roads amounting to a total of PHP535 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency