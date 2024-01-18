New Era University, Sputnik News Agency sign MOU

MANILA: The New Era University (NEU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Sputnik News Agency and Radio, a Russian media company, to bring its educational programs in broadcasting and journalism to new heights. Sputnik's International Cooperation Director Vasily Pushkov and NEU president Dr. Alberto Domingo Jr. signed the MOU in a virtual ceremony on Jan. 12 with the signing parties present at the NEU Boardroom in Quezon City and Sputnik Media Room in Moscow, Russia. 'The signing of a MOU with Sputnik is a monumental move towards internationalization of NEU's academic endeavors, especially along the College of Communication's aspiration to attain new level for the programs in Broadcasting and Journalism', Domingo said in a news release on Thursday. 'The cooperation between the New Era University and the Sputnik Radio Network started years ago although in a very informal framework,' Dr. Carlos Tabunda, the dean of the NEU Faculty of International Relations, said. 'And this year, following my visit the Sputnik headquarters in Moscow, we managed to finalize the agreement to formalize our collaboration and also come up with a series of activities that, I hope, would benefit both of us,' he added. New Era University is a private, non-profit educational institution which offers a varied range of educational programs for local and foreign students. In 2021, the university officially launched its Russian Studies Center, which aims to develop partnerships with Russian educational institutions. Source: Philippines News Agency