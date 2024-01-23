New equipment to lure back patients to Laoag hospital

LAOAG: A new computed tomography (CT) scanner and an ultrasound machine, worth a total of PHP50 million, have been delivered to the Laoag City General Hospital (LCGH), eyed to improve the hospital's services despite challenges to sustain its daily operation. LCGH officer-in-charge Dr. Marsha Lou Wapan told the media Tuesday that they are just awaiting the clearance from the Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration to be able to utilize the equipment, which was made possible by congressional funding. She said the new equipment will boost the government-funded hospital's capacity to serve patients and, in turn, provide income after years of losses. Patients have been shunning the Ilocos Norte hospital because some of its equipment are no longer functioning. In 2019, LCGH incurred more than PHP78 million in debts, due in part to equipment acquisition, but the city government opposed a proposal to declare bankruptcy and looked for ways to resuscitate it, such as sourcing of donors for n ew equipment. Based on the hospital's financial record, it has been struggling with an average of PHP50 million net loss annually from 2017 to 2022. Source: Philippines News Agency