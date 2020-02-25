New equipment, assault rifles boost PRO 6’s capabilities

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) acquisition of new equipment and vehicles on Monday is seen to boost the police's operational capability.

Brig. Gen. Rene Pamuspusan, PRO 6 regional director, led the turnover of the newly acquired equipment to different police units.

These will be helpful, as we further strengthen the operational readiness and capability of our different units, he said, adding that the set of new equipment proves the government is supporting the logistical needs of the police.

The PRO 6 has acquired 600 new Galil Ace 22N assault rifles distributed to the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and the region's city and provincial mobile force companies.

Based on PRO 6 data, the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and Aklan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) and Antique received 70 units of Galil Ace 22N each while the mobile force companies in Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Bacolod, and this city received 65 units each.

The newly acquired equipment also include 551 Enhanced Combat Helmet Level II and 28 Tactical VHF Lowband (Harris) Radio.

To improve police mobility, PRO 6 also has two new Toyota Hiace van which will serve as the service vehicle of the guest who will be visiting PRO6 and offices of regional directors.

