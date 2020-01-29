New dep’t to solve ‘lengthy’ calamity fund release process: Go

- The creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) will remedy the current 'lengthy' process to download calamity funds, Senator Christopher Lawrence Bong Go said on Wednesday.

Go, a former aide of President Rodrigo Duterte, made this remark as he pushed for the passage of a bill creating the DDR in a Senate hearing jointly held by committees on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation; Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation; Ways and Means; and Finance Committees.

He deplored the long process the government has to go through just to download funds for its disaster preparation, management, and mitigation efforts.

Ang haba-haba ng calamity fund process flow. Baka mamaya, ilang linggo pa bago ma-release 'yung pondo. Kailangan meron talaga tayong in charge. Handa dapat tayo (The calamity fund process flow is too long. It takes weeks to release funds. There should be a department in charge. We should be ready), Go said.

Go said the government should not be afraid of changing the bureaucracy for the better to streamline the delivery of government services in preparation for and in response to disasters.

Bawat oras na hindi natin inaayos ang ating mga batas at ang ating burukrasya, inilalapit natin sa kapahamakan ang ating mga kababayan (Every minute that we delay amendment of the law and our bureaucracy, we put our countrymen closer to danger). I appeal to my colleagues, let us not be afraid of change, he said.

There is nothing wrong with changing how our bureaucracy works if the goal is to make the delivery of government services more efficient, more effective, and more responsive to the needs of the Filipino people, he added.

Department of Budget and Management (DBM) acting Secretary Wendel E. Avisado concurred with the senator, saying that the creation of DDR will pave the way for a much easier and faster flow of calamity funds.

We are in agreement on the need to improve the government's ability to respond to calamities, Avisado said.

We want to ensure our people don't get angry, especially when they say ang DBM kase hindi ni-release ang pera. Paano namin ire-release, ang haba ng process flow. (They blame DBM for not releasing the money. How can we release it immediately, the process flow is too long), he added.

Go filed in July last year Senate Bill 205 or the "Department of Disaster Resilience Act of 2019" which proposes for the creation of DDR, "an empowered, highly specialized department with clear unity of command and primarily responsible in ensuring safe, adaptive and disaster-resilient communities."

The bill seeks to establish a clear system of responsibility for disaster preparedness and response in all levels of the government, given the increasing number and devastation brought about by various disasters.

The lawmaker from Davao, in his statement during the hearing, detailed the destructive effects recent natural disasters have inflicted on the country.

All of us must be aware of the ongoing havoc caused by the recent eruption of the Taal Volcano in Batangas. Billions of pesos worth of losses have been incurred, and the lives, health, and well-being of at least 270,000 Filipinos have been put in peril, Go said.

And what makes the situation worse for the national government is that the eruption came on the heels of a series of strong earthquakes in the southern parts of Mindanao and of two typhoons that hit parts of the Visayas and Luzon, he added.

While acknowledging the natural disasters are beyond the control of man, Go said there is so much the government can do to mitigate their negative effects.

Unfortunately, our existing laws do not provide us the best mechanism to do this, he said.

Go cited that lack of unity in command and direction and a central authority to oversee the efforts as the main concerns that must be addressed through legislation.

This measure seeks to address these concerns. Sa pamamagitan ng DDR, magkakaroon tayo ng Cabinet secretary -- isang point person na iisa lamang ang focus ng trabaho (Through DDR, there will be Cabinet secretary -- a point person with only one focus) with a clear mandate and that is to handle all the concerns related to disaster preparedness, mitigation, rehabilitation, and disaster resilience, he said.

At present, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council is chaired by the Secretary of the Department of National Defense and its executive director is the administrator of the Office of Civil Defense.

Masyado na pong maraming ginagawa ang ating DND Secretary at ang iba pang miyembro ng gabinete na kasama sa NDRRMC (Our DND Secretary and other Cabinet members who are part of NDRRMC have many works to do), Go said.

Pati po ang Pangulo, nahihirapan rin dahil sa kawalan ng sole authority na dapat gumanap ng tungkulin para i-address ang problemang idinudulot ng madalas na sakuna sa ating bansa (Even our President is having difficulty due to lack of sole authority who should address problems brought about by calamities in our country), he said.

He reiterated that a more proactive approach to disaster management is needed to mitigate the impact of natural disasters and calamities.

Hindi natin dapat hintayin pa na magkaroon pa ng isa pang sakuna. Matuto na tayo (We should not wait for another calamity. We should learn from past experiences). We must do it now. We should be proactive, Go said.

Go called on his fellow lawmakers to support the creation of the DDR and give the people what they need.

Sama-sama nating isulong ang pagbuo ng Department of Disaster Resilience (Let us push the creation of Department of Disaster Resilience), he said.

