New deadline set for delayed GenSan airport terminal rehab

Contractors of the delayed PHP452-million expansion and rehabilitation of the city international airport's passenger terminal building have been given until the end of May to complete the project.

City Mayor Ronnel Rivera said Wednesday the new deadline was set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) based on the current progress of the project, which was estimated to be about 70 percent complete.

However, he raised doubts if joint venture firms Vicente T. Lao Construction and C.B. Garay Philwide Builders Inc. will be able to meet the target, which is nearly a year behind its original completion schedule in June last year.

Well, if you look at it physically, medyo alanganin (still uncertain) but I don't know what miracle they are going to do with that, he said in an interview with reporters.

The mayor said the city government and members of the city international airport development task force have been closely monitoring the progress of the project.

The task force is composed of representatives from the DOTr, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the National Economic and Development Authority.

CAAP earlier said the delay was reportedly due to the late delivery of imported steel and pre-fabricated materials from China and problems with the manpower pool.

The construction of the project started in June 2017 and was targeted for completion in two years.

I know the task force is on top of the situation and we're leaving it to them to determine and decide what measures to take to fast-track its completion, Rivera said.

Edgardo Cueto, CAAP manager here, said the rehabilitation of the airport's terminal building is currently being fast-tracked by the contractor.

He said they were hoping that the new deadline for completion will be met as scheduled on May 31.

Let's see what happens by then. If they will still fail to meet the deadline, then we will look at some alternatives, he said.

The expansion and rehabilitation of the passenger terminal building was part of the PHP959-million funding approved by the DOTr in 2015 for the upgrading and improvement of the city airport.

The project includes the expansion of the airport's terminal building's arrival and pre-departure area and the improvement of basic facilities; upgrading of water supply facilities; upgrading of navigational aids; and, improvement of various support facilities, among its the power plant.

The city airport, which is classified by CAAP as an alternate international airport, has nine to 10 outbound flights daily to Manila, Cebu, Iloilo and Clark.

Source: Philippines News agency