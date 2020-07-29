New Covid-19 cases in BARMM down; front-liners stay on alert

Two more individuals in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have tested positive of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), raising the total confirmed patients in the region to 453.

Of the 453 patients, 273 recovered and have stepped out of the region’s isolation facilities for an equivalent of a 60 percent recovery rate.

Dr. Ameril Usman, head of BARMM’s Ministry of Health (MOH) epidemiology surveillance unit, said the number of persons getting the virus has slowed down to an average of two patients in the past two days.

He said of the two new cases, one is from Lanao del Sur and the other is from Maguindanao. Both are Locally Stranded Individuals who have travel history to Manila.

“I hope the number of new positive patients will continue to decrease, and I want to see one day that our record will have a zero new case of Covid,” he said in a radio interview here Wednesday.

On July 25, MOH-BARMM Covid-19 monitoring unit listed 19 persons who were tested positive of the virus. It was the highest single-day record.

Usman said of the total reported 453 total Covid-19 positive patients in the region, 360 are LSIs, 60 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs), while 67 are non-LSIs or ROFs.

Lanao del Sur still has the highest number of Covid-19 patients at 180 followed by Basilan with 100. While there are indicators the situation is improving, Usman said health workers are not letting their guards down.

“We brace for the new LSIs coming to BARMM, including those currently at the Rizal Memorial Sports Stadium in Manila and those from Sabah,” he said.

In Cotabato City, a 28-year-old man from Manila who arrived in this city on July 19, was tested positive of Covid-19 along with three others in Region 12 (Soccsksargen).

With four new cases in Soccsksargen, the region now has 235 positive cases with 106 recovered patients.

A three-year-old patient from Midsayap in North Cotabato has recovered from the disease and is now out of the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City.

Source: Philippines News Agency