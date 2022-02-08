﻿New Covid-19 cases fall below 10K for 5th straight day

The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday tallied 7,689 new SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2) infections, the fifth straight day below the 10,000-mark.

The latest case bulletin showed a total of 136,436 are undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), down from the 291,618 peak recorded on January 21.

Of the active cases, 7,069 are currently asymptomatic, 124,476 are mild, 3,106 are moderate, 1,468 are severe, and only 317 are critical.

The DOH also reported 22,539 new recoveries, pushing the number of those who recuperated from the disease to 3,410,821, or 94.7 percent of the overall 3,601,471 count since the pandemic began in March 2020.

One new fatality, on the other hand, brought to 54,214 the Covid-19 death toll.

The positivity rate was pegged at 23.3 percent based on the 40,075 individuals who were tested on February 3.

The DOH said all laboratories were operational on February 3 but six were not able to submit their data to the Covid-19 Document Repository System.

The laboratories contributed an average of 0.6 percent of samples tested and 0.9 percent of positive individuals in the past 14 days.

To date, 42 percent of 3,800 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 40 percent of 20,900 isolation beds, and 40 percent of 15,500 ward beds for Covid-19 patients nationwide are filled.

In Metro Manila, at least 36 percent of 1,300 ICU beds, 31 percent of 4,600 isolation beds, and 34 percent of 4,300 ward beds are occupied.

Source: Philippines News Agency