﻿New Covid-19 cases drop to less than 3.6K Tuesday

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 3,574 fresh cases of Covid-19, a significant drop from Monday’s 6,835 new cases and a continuous downward trend in new infections in the country the past two weeks.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH reported 14,644 new recoveries, down from Monday’s 16,330 recoveries, raising the number of total recoveries to 3,459,462 or 95.6 percent of all confirmed cases.

A large number of recoveries and few new cases brought active cases to 105,550, a noteworthy drop from Monday’s 116,720—with active cases now making up only 2.9 percent of all confirmed cases.

Of the active cases, 96,722 have mild symptoms, followed by the asymptomatic at 4,059, those with moderate symptoms at 3,007, those with severe symptoms at 1,446, and those in critical condition at 316.

It also reported 83 new deaths from Covid-19, with the country’s total now at 54,621 or 1.51 percent of all confirmed cases.

Based on the latest Covid-19 testing data, there were 23,754 individuals tested for Covid-19 on Sunday with a positivity rate of 16.3 percent.

In the whole country, the 3,900 beds at intensive care units (ICU) are at 41 percent occupancy, 20,600 isolation beds at 36 percent occupancy, 15,300 ward beds at 35 percent occupancy, and 20 percent of 3,100 ventilators are currently in use.

In Metro Manila alone, there are 1,300 ICU beds at 35 percent occupancy, 4,600 isolation beds at 29 percent occupancy, 4,200 ward beds at 31 percent occupancy, and 18 percent of 1,000 ventilators are in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency