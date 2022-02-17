﻿New coronavirus cases fall below 3K for 3rd straight day

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday reported 2,671 new cases and 6,130 new recoveries, with active cases falling below 70,000 and are now at 68,829.

In its daily Covid-19 bulletin, the DOH said the new recoveries bring the country’s total to 3,520.545 or 96.6 percent of all confirmed cases.

Of the active cases, 63,037 have mild symptoms, followed by those with moderate symptoms at 2,920, the asymptomatic at 1,130, those with severe symptoms at 1,433, and those in critical condition at 309.

Based on the latest testing data, there were 25,629 Covid-19 tests administered on Monday with a positivity rate of 9.6 percent.

To date, there are 3,900 beds at intensive care units (ICU) at 33 percent occupancy, 20,600 isolation beds at 28 percent occupancy, 14,700 ward beds at 24 percent occupancy, and 17 percent of 3,000 ventilators are currently in use.

In the National Capital Region alone, there are 1,200 ICU beds at 32 percent utilization, 4,600 isolation beds at 26 percent utilization, 4,200 ward beds at 25 percent utilization, and 19 percent of 1,000 ventilators are currently in use.

Source: Philippines News Agency