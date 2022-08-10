New command group heads named as PNP chief orders major revamp

Less than a week after becoming the country’s 28th top cop, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. ordered the reshuffle of more than 80 ranking police officials, including the three top posts of the force's command group.

Azurin named Lt. Gen. Jose Chiquito Malayo as the new deputy chief for administration, the PNP's second-highest official, replacing Lt. Gen. Rhodel Sermonia, who was reassigned as chief of the Area Police Command (APC) in the Visayas.

Maj. Gen. Benjamin Santos, meanwhile, was named as deputy chief for operations or the PNP's number three man. He replaced Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao Jr. who was designated as head of the APC Western Mindanao.

Maj. Gen. Arthur Bisnar left his post as chief of the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) to serve as chief of the directorial staff, the PNP's fourth top post, replacing Malayo.

Among the senior officials who moved to new posts effective Monday are:

Maj. Gen. Alessandro Abella - from APC Northern Luzon to the Directorate for Research and Development (DRD);

Maj. Gen. Michael John Dubria - from the Directorate for Intelligence to serve as director of the Civil Security Group (CSG);

Maj. Gen. Domingo Lucas - from DRD to the National Police Training Institute;

Maj. Gen. Alexander Sampaga - from the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to Office of the Chief PNP (OCPNP);

Maj. Gen. Jesus Cambay Jr. - from CSG to Directorate for Comptrollership (DC);

Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz - from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM);

Maj. Gen. Patrick Villacorte - acting commander, APC Eastern Mindanao;

Maj. Gen. Felipe Natividad - from National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief to acting commander, APC Northern Luzon;

Maj. Gen. Filmore Escobal - acting deputy commander, APC Visayas;

Maj. Gen. Valeriano de Leon - from director for operations (DO) to chief of Directorate for Information and Communication Technology (DICTM);

Brig. Gen. Alden Delvo - acting executive officer, APC Western Mindanao;

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona - acting deputy commander, APC Eastern Mindanao;

Brig. Gen. Oliver Enmodias - acting deputy commander APC Northern Luzon;

Brig. Gen. Chito Bersaluna - acting executive officer, APC Eastern Mindanao;

Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas - from Anti-Kidnapping Group (AKG) director to director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 5 (Bicol);

Brig. Gen. Jose Nartatez - from Finance Service to director of PRO 4A (Calabarzon)

Brig. Gen. Belli Tamayo - from Forensic Group to director of PRO 1 (Ilocos)

Brig. Gen. Sidney Villaflor - from Directorate for Logisitics to CIDG deputy director for administration;

Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar - from DC to director of PRO Cordillera (PROCOR);

Brig. Gen. Thomas Frias Jr. - from APC Eastern Mindanao to OCPNP;

Brig. Gen. Lyndon Mencio - from APC Western Mindanao to deputy regional director for administration of PRO 11 (Davao Region);

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen - from APC Northern Luzon to director of PRO 3 (Central Luzon);

Brig. Gen. Randy Peralta - from PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief to the Police Holding and Accounting Unit under the Directorate for Police Records and Management;

Brig. Gen. Leumar Abungan - from APC Southern Luzon to acting chief, Supervisory Office on Security and Investigation Agencies under the CSG;

Brig. Gen. Neil Alinsañgan - from PNP Intelligence Group (IG) to director of PRO 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula);

Brig. Gen. Joaquin Alva - from DIDM to PNPA acting deputy director for administration;

Brig. Gen. Lawrence Coop - from CSG to director PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao);

Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco D. Marbil - director, PRO 8 (Eastern Visayas);

Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo - acting director, NCRPO;

Brig. Gen. Joel Doria - from PNPA to Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) director;

Brig. Gen. Narciso Domingo - from PRO-3 to PDEG Director;

Brig. Gen. Ulysses Cruz - from NCRPO to director, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Canine Group;

Brig. Gen. Jerry Bearis - from NCRPO to PRO 3 deputy director for administration;

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Cabral - from PRO 10 (Northern Mindanao) to director, Training Service;

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III - NCRPO to acting PNPA commandant of cadets;

Brig. Gen. Jack Wanky - from PNPA to NCRPO;

Brig. Gen. Andrew Cayad - from Directorate for Intelligence (DI) to director, Intelligence Group (IG);

Brig. Gen. Constancio Chinayog Jr. - from DPRM to director, Forensic Group;

Brig. Gen. Clifford Gairanod- from Headquarters Support Service (HSS) to director, Highway Patrol Group (HPG);

Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee - from PROCOR to acting director CIDG;

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding - from ACG to director, Finance Service;

Brig. Gen. Eric Noble - from Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) to PNPA Acting director;

Brig. Gen. Edgar Allan Okubo - from PRO 11 to acting director, Special Action Force (SAF);

Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon - from Aviation Security Group (AVSEGROUP) to director, Manila Police District (MPD);

Brig. Gen. Leo Francisco - from MPD to director, PRO 6 (Western Visayas);

Brig. Gen. Jamili Macaraeg - from NCRPO Southern Police District (SPD) to director, PRO 12 (Soccsksargen);

Brig. Gen. Remus Medina - from NCRPO Quezon City Police District (QCPD) to PHAU, DPRM;

Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon - from Office of the Chief of the Directorial Staff to PRO Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR);

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. - from PRO 10 to DI;

Brig. Gen. Jon Arnaldo - from National Police Training Institute (NPTI) to DHRDD;

Brig. Gen. Matthew Baccay - from PRO 3 to DPRM;

Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac - from PRO-8 to Directorate for Plans;

Brig. Gen. Flynn Dongbo - from PRO-6 to Directorate for Logisitics (DL);

Brig. Gen. Samuel Nacion - from Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) to DIDM;

Brig. Gen. Westrimundo Obinque - from PRO-1 to DC;

Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Peralta - from DICTM to DO;

Brig. Gen. Alexander Tagum - from PRO-12 to DHRDD; and

Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra - from PRO 4-A to DI.

"The reorganization of personnel occupying key positions aims to provide opportunities and career growth. At the same time, this move shall strengthen and empower strategic offices and units with the placement of more seasoned and experienced senior officers at their helms to further hone the operational and administrative undertakings against criminality, enforcement of the law, and maintenance of peace and order," PNP Public Information Office chief, Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, said in a statement

Source: Philippines News Agency