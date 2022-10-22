New C. Visayas top cop forges stronger ties with gov’t agencies

Newly-appointed Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 (Central Visayas) Director, Brig. Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba, on Thursday visited various government offices to build a stronger connection and get a good grasp of the situation in the region.

“By implementing the structural framework in Central Visayas, I would like to take the lead and be an example of how I can better connect PRO-7 to other government agencies and law enforcers in the region,” Alba said of his visits.

The new regional police director first visited the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) 7 where he met with regional director Leocadio Trovela, according to a media release on Friday.

“It is important to align my vision to their expectation. With the guidance of Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr., the DILG has set instructions for us to accomplish,” Alba added.

His next stop was at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7 where he met with director Levi Ortiz.

“PDEA has been our partner in our drive against illegal drugs. As law enforcers, we see the need to collaborate and share the information to give us a better understanding of the drug problem in our respective area of responsibility,” Alba said.

Alba’s visit to PDEA to forge better collaboration was in response to the earlier directive by Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr., for him to retain and increase the number of drug-cleared barangays in Central Visayas, and ensure that all sectors of the government in the region would take part in carrying out the campaign against illegal drugs.

Alba then proceeded to the Bureau of Customs and met with acting District Collector Charlito Martin Mendoza.

Both Alba and Mendoza shared notes on the fight against smuggling and related violations.

Before his new assignment as PRO-7 director, Alba was the chief of the PNP Public Information Office for a year.

Source: Philippines News Agency