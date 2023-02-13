New BOC chief vows to sustain gains, curb smuggling

MANILA: Newly appointed Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio vowed to accomplish the four directives of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for the agency.

These are hitting and surpassing the revenue target, simplifying and securing the facilitation of trade, curbing smuggling of any form, and uplifting the morale of Customs personnel, Rubio said during the turnover rites at the BOC headquarters in Port Area, Manila on Monday.

He also pledged to push for good governance by implementing sustainable reforms.

These include conducting a review and revision of policies and procedures by digitalizing all the BOC processes geared towards the President's call for a transparent and efficient government, the enhancement of the competencies and integrity of personnel to ensure the delivery of quality public service and fostering a data-driven culture to ensure the utilization of data gathered in the decision-making at every level of the organization; and linking actions and heeding feedback and evaluation from partners and stakeholders.

"To my co-workers, it is time to make that pivotal change; to catapult the BOC to the forefront in revenue collection rather than corruption. To achieve that 180-degree turnabout, this aspiration requires each and everyone's hard work, dedication, and cooperation. Together, with all of you – my trusted colleagues, along with the guidance of the Secretary of Finance and the unending support of our stakeholders, I am certain that we will continue to flourish, united and stronger, toward implementing our priority programs for the Bureau of Customs," he added.

Rubio started as a Special Agent 1, an entry-level position, under the Enforcement and Security Service 21 years ago and rose from the ranks. His years in service equipped him with an extensive experience in intelligence and operations work.

Rubio also thanked the President, Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Benjamin Diokno, and his colleagues for their assurance and support.

Meanwhile, the Finance chief has thrown his full support to the Rubio, whom he described as the new chief of the government's second largest tax agency.

"Today, the Department of Finance is honored to welcome the appointment of Mr. Bienvenido Rubio as the new chief of the Bureau of Customs. I am confident that Commissioner Rubio will take on this mission with utmost commitment, integrity, and excellence,” Diokno said in a message delivered by Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin.

The DOF chief noted that modernizing Customs administration must be a key priority of Rubio, adding that digitalization will be a defining factor in the Marcos administration’s bid to achieve modern governance.

“A digital customs administration allows the government to focus its resources in the identification of higher risk entities, while enhancing the ease of doing business,” Diokno said.

Rubio is no stranger to customs administration after serving as director of the Port Operations Service of the Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group.

“Rest assured that the Department of Finance will continue to stand in full solidarity with the Bureau in catalyzing better facilitation of trade and investment in the country. Together, let us make our country proud through honest and selfless public service,” Diokno said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, outgoing BOC chief Yogi Filemon Ruiz assured Rubio of “a seamless transition.”

“As the Bureau of Customs is set to be led by Commissioner Rubio, I am excited to see the dynamic guidance and proactive approach to which he will direct the Aduana to achieve its Vision to become among the world’s best Customs administration,” he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency