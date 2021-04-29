Nevilles Extends TrueCommerce’s Digital Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation with the Adoption of PIM

Leading supplier of tableware and light catering equipment chooses TrueCommerce Product Manager to optimise the management and distribution of product data

COVENTRY and MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration and digital commerce solutions, announced today that Neville UK PLC has adopted TrueCommerce Product Manager, its Product Information Management (PIM) system. Nevilles, an industry leading supplier of tableware and light catering equipment to the UK and Irish food service industry, will leverage the system alongside its existing TrueCommerce EDI and B2B eCommerce solutions to further accelerate its digital transformation.

“We previously relied on our ERP system for storing our product data, however it wasn’t designed to be used in this way and was therefore clunky and not particularly user friendly. It also involved the use of multiple spreadsheets which meant that launching new products was convoluted and unstructured.” said Ian Witsey, Product Manager at Nevilles. “When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and more of our customers pivoted their operations into the B2C market, we saw a considerable increase in the number of customer queries regarding the product data they needed for their new online channels. Quite simply our existing processes could not support our customers in the way we wanted to, and as a company that places great value on strong customer relationships, we quickly made the decision to look for a PIM system.”

The TrueCommerce Product Manager solution will provide Nevilles with a centralised master repository for storing, managing, optimising and publishing product data, with much less effort and fewer resources required. The system will assist the company with its new product development programme, which launches over 400 new products a year, ensuring that its customers have access to all the new product data quickly and easily, thereby reducing time-to-market. The solution will also enable Nevilles to provide its customers with data tailored to the specific requirements of their sales channels, for example descriptions optimised for Sales Partners and marketplaces.

“We evaluated a number of PIM systems, however as an existing TrueCommerce customer, having already implemented the TrueCommerce EDI and B2B eCommerce solutions, we were confident that TrueCommerce was the best option. The solution had all the functionality we required and the company understood our business and requirements.” said Ian Witsey.

“We are delighted that Nevilles have expanded its use of the TrueCommerce suite of digital commerce solutions with the adoption of our PIM system,” said David Grosvenor, Managing Director at TrueCommerce Europe. “We look forward to continuing to support Nevilles on the company’s digital transformation journey.”

TrueCommerce’s Product Manager is part of a broader set of digital commerce services and applications that drive sales and create a seamless omni-channel experience by reducing complexity and increasing scalability. The platform manages all business critical flows with a single connection to your ERP and a single repository for all product and inventory data, which can then be consistently published across hundreds of sales channels.

For more information, visit, https://www.truecommerce.com/ uk-en/solutions/pim-product- information-management.

About Nevilles

Since 1965, Nevilles have provided tableware and light catering equipment to the hospitality industry. As a family owned and managed business, Nevilles places great value upon developing strong working relationships with our customers.

More information on Nevilles can be found at https://www.nevilleuk.com/

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies – ranging from startups to the FTSE 100, across various industries – rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com/ uk-en.

