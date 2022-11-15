Network-Consulting Services, inc. (NCSi) and Kiteworks Announce Partnership to Help NCSi Customers Manage Private Content Risk

NCSi integrates the Kiteworks Private Content Network into the NCSi Customer Journey

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kiteworks, which delivers data privacy and compliance for sensitive content communications through its Private Content Network, and Network-Consulting Services, inc. (NCSi), a Utah-based security and operations service provider with 25-plus years of experience, announced a strategic partnership to integrate the Kiteworks Private Content Network into the NCSi Customer Journey model.

The NCSi Customer Journey methodology delivers managed service capabilities through certified NCSi technicians throughout the U.S. that enable enterprises to address business requirements pertaining to IT security, service and asset management, and mobility management. Integration of the Kiteworks Private Content Network into the NCSi Customer Journey enables businesses to manage security and compliance risk for their sensitive content communications.

“Zero-trust security is now a requisite for most of our customers,” said Bryan Hadzik, Chief Technology Officer at NCSi. “The Kiteworks Private Content Network extends content-defined zero trust to protect private content as it is sent, shared, received, and saved across different communication channels. Our partnership with Kiteworks enables us to integrate the Private Content Network into our Customer Journey managed services delivery model so that NCSi customers can better manage their private content risk.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to wrap the Kiteworks Private Content Network into NCSi’s managed service offerings,” added Kurt Michael, Chief Revenue Officer at Kiteworks. “Kiteworks breaks down silos that inhibit consolidated policy management and visibility by unifying, tracking, controlling, and securing sensitive content communications into one platform. As NCSi customers focus on managing their security and compliance risks, the Private Content Network is a crucial part of that Customer Journey strategy.”

For those interested in more information on the partnership between NCSi and Kiteworks and how the Private Content Network integrates into the NCSi Customer Journey methodology, register to attend the webinar December 7 @ 10 AM PT | 1 PM ET: “Making the Journey to a Private Content Network with NCSi and Kiteworks.”

About Kiteworks

Kiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and save of sensitive content. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Content Network that delivers content governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive content moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all sensitive content communications.

About Network-Consulting Services, inc. (NCSi)

Network Consulting Services, inc. (NCSi) is a security and operations service provider with over 25 years of industry experience. Their main focus is helping companies continually extract value from their technology purchases. NCSi realizes that IT challenges may require any number of solutions. Making sure those solutions address challenges and work inside business workflow is where NCSi shines.

NCSi is one of only a handful of certified Woman Business Enterprises in the technology industry in the United States. What this means to our customers: If your company has a diversity purchasing program or a diversity mandate, NCSi now can officially fill a portion of that spend for you. Any technology purchases as well as any renewals of products purchased through NCSi will now qualify as a diverse purchase from a woman-owned business.

